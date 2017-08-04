Sheffield Wednesday ‘one of eight or nine teams who could win promotion’

When it comes to personal goals for the season George Boyd is keeping his cards tight to his chest.

But when it comes to targets for Sheffield Wednesday, the winger is emphatic – promotion.

And the summer signing believes the Owls are in a crop of ‘eight or nine’ clubs capable of reaching the Premier League by the end of the season.

“I want to be promoted,” he said. “That is my number one and we’re one of eight or nine teams who can do it.

“It’s up to us to get it done.

“I do have private goals for myself but I don’t really like sharing them.

“Promotion will be the main on.”

The task of getting out of the Championship only seems to grow tougher for Wednesday with a fresh trio of relegated sides entering the division along with several of last season’s rivals spending big in the bid for a more concerted effort.

Boyd said: “I think it’s quite obvious who the rivals are.

“You have Aston Villa who have spent a lot of money and Middlesbrough who have spent massive sums.

“We are up there and there are teams who did well last year such as Fulham and Reading who will fancy themselves this year.”

Not too long ago it seemed as though the financial gap between England’s top two divisions was only growing wider.

But, with the size of the riches awaiting any team promoted to the Premier League only growing, the amount of money thrown at achieving the goal is only on the increase.

Relegated clubs bolstered by hefty parachute payments are being pressured by others taking much more of a financial gamble pushing for the top flight.

The increased financial might of the Championship – which has seen individual transfer fees pass £15million and wage packets go well beyond £60,000 per week – brings the upper reaches of the division closer to the bottom half of the one above.

And winger Boyd believes the shift means the Championship can be increasingly seen as Premier League II.

“I think it is,” he said. “Even just with the amount of teams who have played in the Premier League and come down.

“It is such a hard league to get out of and we have not quite managed to get out.

“So you can definitely see it as a second Premier League with the money at stake – it’s huge.”

Boyd this summer made the decision to drop back down to the Championship to join Wednesday, after rejecting the offer of a new deal from Burnley.