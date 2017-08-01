Sheffield Wednesday: Old boy hopes Owls make it third time lucky

He may now ply his trade over 4,000 miles away from S6 but Luke Boden will still be rooting for Sheffield Wednesday this season.

Former Owls academy graduate Boden was released by the Owls in 2011 but has since forged a successful career for himself across the pond.

The 28-year-old made a handful of senior appearances at Hillsborough before having his contract terminated.

Following his release he was offered a chance to join Orlando and he subsequently signed terms with the then fledgling club.

He went on to become a key player as the club rose to the star-studded MLS and played alongside Kaka, the Brazilian who was voted World Player of the Year in 2007.

He now takes a watching brief on Wednesday from afar but Boden insists the Owls have enough about them to make it third time lucky following back-to-back play-off heartache.

Boden, who represents Tampa Bay Rowdies, said: “I really hope they do it this season.

“Wednesday are a massive club and unfortunately they are where they are.

“But I think they’ve got another good chance this year.

“I need them to stop me from biting my fingernails off when they get to the play-offs, so hopefully they can go up automatically!

“It would be great for the city.

“I speak to Neill Collins, who is a teammate of mine at Tampa Bay and who was obviously at Sheffield United.

“It will be good to see the derbies and I’m excited to watch them this year and hopefully they can finally crack it and go up.”

Boden, who has been reincarnated as a left-back following life as a midfielder at Wednesday, says a lack of game time at S6 meant he was forced to take a gamble on his own career.

The Mosborough-born player recalls: “I think it was definitely the best decision I ever made.

“When I got the offer, I said that I’d love to try it out.

“I was 16 when I made my debut under Paul Sturrock at Wednesday.

“I then played a couple of games and went out on loan, but I didn’t really enjoy those spells.

“You go somewhere for a month and they expect you to hit the ground running, which is tough.

“I was getting frustrated going back to Wednesday and not getting games.

“Sometimes I do wish I’d given it more of a go in England, maybe just to prove to myself.

“But at the time I was 22 and just wanted to play games.”

