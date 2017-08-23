Sheffield Wednesday: Old boy backs Owls to make it third time lucky

Chris Turner hopes his boyhood club Sheffield Wednesday make it third time lucky in the Championship this season.

Despite qualifying for back-to-back play-offs, the Owls have missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri

But former Wednesday goalkeeper Turner is convinced the club are on the up under chairman Dejphon Chansiri’s leadership.

“I love the football club and I want them to be successful,” he told The Star. “I have been very fortunate to have played for and managed them.

“Everybody knows Wednesday is my club.

“I still try to get down to Hillsborough as much as I can. I went to watch the Sunderland match last week and plan on going to the Nottingham Forest game in a few weeks time.

“Mr Chansiri has invested a lot of money into the club over the last few years and given them stability.

“Everything is improved internally as well as on the pitch.

“It is great to see the club doing well and going forward. Hopefully they will go one better this season.”

Having left Chesterfield in March, Sheffield-born Turner admits he is now looking to get back into football.

Turner, who managed the Owls between 2002 and 2004, said: “It is obviously hard when you are on the outside looking in but I’ve been here before and bounced back.

“I will bounce back again. You just have to be patient.”

The 58-year-old will be attending Wednesday’s 150th anniversary dinner next month. The event will be staged at Ponds Forge in the city centre, a goal kick away from Wednesday’s formation venue of the Adelphi Hotel, on Monday, September 4.

Turner is expected to be joined by a raft of Owls legends, including Howard Wilkinson, Ron Atkinson, Rodger Wylde, Mick Lyons and John Harkes.

“I’m looking forward to the night,” said Turner. “It will be great to see a few old faces.

“I can’t wait to see some greats from the past and the supporters.”

The gala dinner will be hosted by highly acclaimed television and radio broadcaster Mark Clemmit and the evening will feature music from lifelong Wednesdayite Paul Pashley and his six-piece band.

The ‘Sheffield Wednesday Dream Scene’ will be officially unveiled, with artist Jamie Cooper set to fly in from Australia to debut the unique dressing room Owls painting.

Other attractions include a classic video footage on giant screens, live and silent auction, three-course dinner and interviews with Wednesday legends.

Tickets are tiered at categories of bronze, silver and gold and priced at £100, £125, and £175 +VAT respectively.

The exclusive gold package, with strictly limited numbers, offers the chance to rub shoulders with the star guests in an intimate environment before taking up the best seats in the house.

For more information on the gold package, ring 0114 3240525 or email swfc150@swfc.co.uk