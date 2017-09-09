Sheffield Wednesday: ‘Nottingham Forest are a totally different beast this season,’ warns Owls star

Tom Lees has warned his Owls teammates that they will face a much-improved Nottingham Forest side this evening.

Wednesday will fancy their chances of picking up three points at Hillsborough tonight, kick-off 5:30pm, having won their previous five meetings with Forest.

But Lees, who is likely to be partnered by new signing Joost van Aken in defence, expects Forest to make life difficult for Carlos Carvalhal’s team.

Boss Mark Warburton has lifted the gloom around the City Ground, leading Forest to three victories from their opening five Championship fixtures.

Lees told The Star: “Forest are a good side and have started off well.

“They have changed the team a lot and brought in a new manager. The whole mood and atmosphere seems to have changed at the club and they have made some good signings.

“We have done quite well against Forest in the time I have been at the club but I think they will be a totally different beast to what we have faced before.”

The 26-year-old is acutely aware the Owls must quickly improve after a sluggish start to the season.

He said: “I don’t think the start has been great, to be honest.

“We have always been in the games, but that is not how we are being judged this year.

“We are not judged on being in tight games. Even Preston when we got battered and never got going in the game, we lost to what was - in my opinion - a dodgy decision. I know we could have been 5-0 down before that, but we were still in the game.

“But that’s not our expectations this year. I think that’s been the case in every game, it’s been tight, but now we are being expected to dominate and win games.

“We haven’t done that. The first month has been a good gauge, because we have played some good teams.

“We are seen as a big game now so everyone raises their game to come and play us.

“But we haven’t really dominated or blown anyone away yet, so that’s something we need to start doing.”