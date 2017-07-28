Sheffield Wednesday: No opening day team hints given away in Rangers friendly + Kieran Lee fitness update

Carlos Carvalhal has told Sheffield Wednesday fans not to expect the team he picks against Rangers on Sunday to be the one that kicks off the season the following week at Preston.

The Owls end their preparations for another promotion tilt at the weekend with the visit of the Scottish side, in front of what is likely to be a bumper crowd at Hillsborough.

And while normally the final pre-season game would offer an indication as to which team will begin the new campaign, Carvalhal insists that won’t necessarily be the case.

“We want to put all of the lads at the same level. We want them all to be ready for the season,” he said. “I’m not just looking at the Preston game. Three days after Preston, we play Chesterfield in the cup and then QPR at home. I’m looking at everything.

“We need all the players. I will decide what I believe is the best team to play against Preston. If you are asking me whether the team who will play against Rangers will be the team that play against Preston, possibly not. We are preparing for Rangers and then we have another week to get ready for Preston.”

Carvalhal also said Kieran Lee could be in line to play against Rangers, having recovered from injury.

“He might be involved on Sunday,” he added. “Let’s see. He trained with the ball on Wednesday and the reaction with the ball was good. He’s not feeling any pain. I believe he might be integrated into the group on Friday and Saturday so we will see whether he can be involved on Sunday.”