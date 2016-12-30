Sheffield Wednesday: No January sales means no worries for Carlos Carvalhal

Carlos Carvalhal says the strict ‘no sale’ message from Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri about his players means that January will be a breeze for the head coach.

Chansiri made it clear at the beginning of the season that no player would be let go, this following reported interest in Tom Lees, Kieran Westwood and Fernando Forestieri.

With Sam Hutchinson turning into one of the Championship’s best midfielders at present, he is also sure to be under the watchful eye of other clubs.

However, Carvalhal says he can get on with the task of coaching the team, with no concerns about anyone leaving, due to the emphatic nature of the words from above.

“The players have a contract, we don’t have clauses,” said Carvalhal.

“The chairman says we will not sell players. Even if the press says that this club want this players or another, to me it doesn’t bother me because the chairman says he doesn’t want to sell the player.

“He was very strong with this sentence so I’m not worrying.”

Carvalhal added: “With this, we can manage better.

“I said at the beginning of the season that the teams that do better are the balanced clubs, the balanced teams.”