Sheffield Wednesday: No hurry for Carlos Carvalhal as Owls bid to reshape side

Sheffield Wednesday are considering doing more business before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

But head coach Carlos Carvalhal insists the Owls are “not planning to change a lot of things” between now and deadline day.

Wednesday have been busy wheeling and dealing in the market, signing wide man Callum McManaman, left-back Morgan Fox and striker Sam Winnall.

However, Carvalhal is acutely aware of the importance of balancing the books and has allowed Sergiu Bus and Filipe Melo, who joined Portuguese side Paços de Ferreira on loan yesterday, to move on. “We have too many players in the building,” admitted Carvalhal.

The Portuguese chief has until 11pm on Tuesday, 31 January, to finetune his first-team squad.

Barnsley midfielder Conor Hourihane is believed to be on Carvalhal’s wish-list, but Aston Villa are keen on adding the Reds skipper to their squad.

With Kieran Lee, regarded by Carvalhal as one of the top “three or four midfielders in the Championship”, expected to be sidelined for the rest of the regular league season due to injury, Carvalhal has refused to rule out beefing up that department.

“We are not under pressure as we have players who can play there,” he said. “We are not desperate to bring anyone in and that goes for all positions in our team. If we can achieve something better and progress the team like we did with Winnall, we are in the market.

“We try to bring in the best players that we can but we are not planning to change a lot of things. We are not desperate to bring in players because we trust our players.”

It is no surprise Wednesday have allowed Melo to move on. The 27-year-old has struggled with injuries throughout his time at the Hillsborough outfit, making just four starts and two substitute appearances after arriving from Moreirense in February 2015.

Melo is contracted to the Owls for another 18 months.

Carvalhal added: “If he performs well, he can be an option in the future.”

