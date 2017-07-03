Sheffield Wednesday: No hard feelings ... and Owls can go up, says Will Buckley

Will Buckley insists he holds no grudge against Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal over his lack of game time at Hillsborough.

The winger played a bit-part role in the Owls securing a top-six finish for the second year running, appearing just 12 times after arriving on a season-long loan from Sunderland.

Buckley suffered injury misfortune in December, sustaining a serious shoulder problem in Wednesday’s home triumph over Preston North End. He was forced to go under the knife and sat out 11 fixtures.

“My injury came at a bad time, really, because I had struggled to get a run of games together and, to be honest, I didn’t really fit in with the way the manager wanted to play,” admitted Buckley, who joined Bolton Wanderers on Friday following his release by the Black Cats.

“Sometimes that happens in football and I don’t feel bitter about it. I wish them well but I’ve got my own challenges at a new club now.

“I think Sheffield Wednesday was just the wrong move at the wrong time for me. I got a few injuries and just couldn’t get into a really good team. It was frustrating because I felt like I could have contributed more.”

The 27-year-old, who penned a two-year contract at Championship newcomers Bolton, expects the Owls to be vying for an automatic promotion spot next season.

Buckley said: “Obviously you can see they are serious about getting into the Premier League by some of the big names they have brought in and the money which has been spent there.

“There are some excellent players in the squad, good lads too, and I don’t think they will be far away from the top two this season because I wouldn’t be surprised to see them go and spend some more.”

The former Rochdale trainee is convinced he can reignite his career at the Macron Stadium.

He added: “I still believe in my ability - especially in the Championship - and I need to get myself back on track this season at Bolton.”

Meanwhile, George Boyd is expected to become the Owls’ first summer recruit today, providing he passes a medical. The winger has agreed a two-year deal, having rejected Premier League Burnley’s one-year contract extension.

For more news from Hillsborough click here