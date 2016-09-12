Sheffield Wednesday: No fresh injury worries for Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal ahead of Bristol City test

Sheffield Wednesday have no new injury concerns as they prepare to take on Bristol City at Hillsborough tomorrow night.

Daniel Pudil (cramp) and Barry Bannan (groin) were taken off in the closing stages of Saturday's come-from-behind victory over Wigan Athletic.

But speaking at his press briefing today, head coach Carlos Carvalhal is confident the duo will be passed fit to play versus the Robins.

Carvalhal said: "One day can make a massive difference when we have small pains and problems.

"We will know tomorrow which players will be 100 per cent to play and then make our decisions.

"It is not a question of rotation but analysing the players one by one.

"Bristol City are an organised team so we need everyone to be 100 per cent to try to win the game."

Portugal international Lucas Joao is expected to play no part as he is still nursing a groin injury he picked up in training last week.

"He is much better but let's see tomorrow how he is going," said Carvalhal. "Things can change day by day."

Midfielder David Jones is pushing for a first-team return after serving a one-match suspension while Gary Hooper could be handed a start after impressing as a second half substitute at the weekend.

Carvalhal said: "Everybody played with heart and soul against Wigan.

"Our fans were very important. When we went 1-0 down, they created a positive environment to win the game. The behaviour of the fans was amazing.

"They supported and pushed the players. They didn't disturb the team.

"I'm sure they will create a good environment tomorrow and the players will give 100 per cent."

