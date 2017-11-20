Sheffield Wednesday: No fresh injury worries for Owls ahead of away double-header

Sheffield Wednesday have no new injury concerns as they fine-tune their preparations for back-to-back matches on the road against Ipswich Town and Reading.

Carlos Carvalhal’s side, who are currently on a four-match unbeaten run, go to the Tractor Boys in the first part of their away double-header on Wednesday night.

Speaking at his press call on Monday lunch-time, head coach Carvalhal confirmed wide man Ross Wallace (flu) did not take part in training today.

But Carvalhal expects Wallace to be passed fit to play for the trip to Portman Road, saying: “We think that he will train tomorrow and be available for the game. We have no problems at all. Just the three players who have had surgery; George Boyd, Sam [Hutchinson] and Fernando Forestieri.”

Boyd (shoulder), Hutchinson and Forestieri (both knee) are still sidelined. Carvalhal remains hopeful Hutchinson and Forestieri will make speedy recoveries from their injury problems. Forestieri, who has not featured since August, could return in January, according to Carvalhal.

George Boyd is still recovering from shoulder surgery

On Boyd’s recovery from a second shoulder operation, Carvalhal said: “I don’t know how many weeks but he is still feeling pain.”

After their televised clash with Ipswich, the Owls travel to Reading on Saturday.

Carvalhal insisted: “We will play with the team that we think is best to play against Ipswich and will try to win the game.

“We must manage the team after Ipswich. We will see which players recover best.”

