Sheffield Wednesday: No complaints over dismissal, says Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal

Carlos arvalhal refused to criticise referee David Webb after he was sent to the stands in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Bolton Wanderers.

The Owls head coach clashed with his opposite number Phil Parkinson late on after a mistimed tackle by midfielder Barry Bannan.

Carvalhal said: “He [Parkinson] tried to press out of the technical area.

“The fourth official didn’t act in that moment.

“I didn’t like it because he pressured the referee.

“I went to say to the fourth official that he can’t do this but with the emotion of the moment I went out of my technical area and the decision of the referee was correct.”

Carvalhal played down an incident with a steward following his sending off.

“I don’t want to talk too much about this,” he stressed.

“The steward apologised to me at the end.

“He reacted very bad in that moment with me.”

Wednesday suffered their first defeat in five matches despite a late double by record-signing Jordan Rhodes.

Goals either side of half-time by Dorian Dervitte, Adam Armstrong (pen) and Jem Karacan left the Owls with too much to do.

Carvalhal said: “We created a lot of chances in the game and it was unbelievable that we were losing the game 3-0.

“We started slowly but we still created four clear chances.

“We didn’t achieve the goal.

“We made some mistakes also.

“Some players didn’t play so well and we didn’t have the same tempo.”