Sheffield Wednesday: No Barcelona, no Real Madrid, no anniversary match for the Owls

Sheffield Wednesday have ruled out a playing a high-profile friendly at Hillsborough to celebrate their 150th anniversary.

Speaking at the Steering Group Meeting last night, chief operating officer Joe Palmer confirmed the Owls held discussions with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

But Wednesday could not reach an agreement with the Spanish heavyweights over a date.

Discussions were placed on hold with Barcelona while they made a managerial change, according to Palmer. Ernesto Valverde replaced Luis Enrique at the Nou Camp in May.

Champions League holders Real Madrid, meanwhile, would have only been able to play the Owls during the Championship season. Wednesday open up the 2017/18 campaign with a trip to Preston North End on Saturday.

It promises to be a busy period at Hillsborough, with Owls in the Park taking place on Sunday, September 3. There will then be a gala dinner staged at Ponds Forge to mark exact the date of the anniversary the following day.

