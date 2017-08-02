Sheffield Wednesday: ‘New faces wouldn’t go amiss,’ says Barry Bannan

Barry Bannan admits it would give “everybody a lift” at Hillsborough if the club made further summer signings.

Wednesday, who go to Preston North End in their opening Championship fixture on Saturday, have so far made only two forays into the transfer market.

Jordan Rhodes

Centre forward Jordan Rhodes’ loan was turned into a permanent transfer and winger George Boyd has arrived on a free transfer.

Midfield playmaker Bannan told The Star: “A couple of new faces wouldn’t go amiss.

“When new players come in, it always gives everybody a lift at a football club.

“It would only help us if we brought in a few faces to challenge the boys who are starting at the moment.”

Enhancing their defensive resources remains at the top of Carlos Carvalhal’s agenda.

Having failed to lure Sean Morrison and Charlie Mulgrew to Hillsborough in recent weeks, Wednesday have switched their attentions to free agent Johan Djourou. The former Arsenal centre-back, capped 67 times by Switzerland, is searching for a new club after leaving Hamburg at the end of last season.

Djourou came through the youth ranks at Arsenal and played 144 times for Arsene Wenger’s side over a 10-year period. While at the Emirates, the 30-year-old had loan spells at Birmingham City and Hannover.

When quizzed on their interest in Djourou, Carvalhal said: “If the player does not belong to Sheffield Wednesday, I will not make any comment. When we achieve a player, I will talk about (him).”

Another area where Carvalhal wants to increase competition is central midfield. Despite having five senior players on his books who can play in the middle of the park, Carvalhal has expressed his desire to add one more to that department before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

It has emerged the Owls were interested in capturing Graham Dorrans from Norwich City this summer.

But Carvalhal claims the club pulled out of the race to sign Dorrans after learning the 30-year-old had his heart set on moving to his boyhood club.

Following protracted talks, Dorrans eventually moved to Ibrox and lined up in midfield for the Gers in their 2-0 friendly triumph at Hillsborough last weekend.

Carvalhal. who took over as Wednesday boss in June 2015, said: “We looked at Dorrans but when I knew that Pedro [Caixinha] was interested I told him to take the player.

“It’s true we were in for him but when I heard he was a Glasgow Rangers supporter I didn’t want to disturb Graham or Pedro.

“The player has a plan for his career and he wanted to play for Rangers.

“So when I knew this I spoke to Pedro and told him we wouldn’t be pursuing it.

“He wanted Dorrans a lot and the player wanted a long-term deal. I understood that so I didn’t fight for him.

“But he’s a top player and we definitely looked at him. We always look at the good players in the Championship and Dorrans was one of the best.”

