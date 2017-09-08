Sheffield Wednesday: New arrival predicts bright future for Owls teammate

Adam Reach has what it takes to play at the highest level, according to his Owls teammate Jacob Butterfield.

Reach, a £5m buy from Middlesbrough a little over a year ago, has put in a series of assured performances this season.

And Wednesday loanee Butterfield, who played alongside the versatile left-sided player at the Riverside, told The Star: “Adam was on the fringes of the Boro squad when I was there and didn’t feature too much in my time at the club but you could see the quality he had in training. He went on loan to Bradford and did really well.

“Adam has obviously kicked on in the last few years and is a quality player. He could definitely play at the highest level but I would say the same about quite a few of the lads here. There are a lot of technically gifted players in the squad.

“The team have been so close to going up in the last few seasons and a lot of them will want to take that step with Sheffield Wednesday.

“I think as a group of players we have got more than enough ability in the squad to be fighting at the top end of the table and really trying to get into the Premier League.”

Midfielder Butterfield could make his first Owls appearance in their clash with Nottingham Forest tomorrow. Joost van Aken is expected to get the nod at centre-back while Kieran Lee may be included in the matchday squad for the first time this season after recovering from a hip injury.

