Sheffield Wednesday: Neil Thompson salutes Owls senior pros after Under-23s hard-fought win over Nottingham Forest

Under-23s boss Neil Thompson heaped praise on his senior players after his Owls side secured a sixth consecutive victory.

Midfielder James Murphy registered in the ninth minute as Wednesday’s development squad edged out an experienced Nottingham Forest side at Middlewood Road yesterday.

Urby Emanuelson

Murphy, who made his competitive Owls debut as a substitute in their League Cup defeat at Cambridge United last August, drilled a fierce low right foot shot past Jordan Smith. It was the hosts first meaningful chance and they continue to lead the way at the top of the Professional Development League.

Cameron Dawson, Urby Emanuelson, Will Buckley and Jose Semedo were all handed run-outs and played their part in Wednesday recording a fourth clean sheet in the last six matches.

Thompson told the Star: “The senior boys were terrific. You know what you are going get with Semi and Urby and Cammy also did their bit.

James Murphy

“It was a tough game. Sometimes it is not all always about playing pretty football.We counter attacked quite well at times but we were really organised. We were terrific out of possession and restricted an experienced Forest side to next to nothing.”

Thompson was pleased with Buckley’s contribution. The winger returned to action following two months on the sidelines after undergoing shoulder surgery.

“It was good for Will to get 75 minutes under his belt and he was delighted,” said Thompson. “You can train as much as you want but playing football matches and feeling your lungs burning when you are going up and down on a full sized pitch is what it is all about.”

George Hirst

In a match of few chances, Smith pulled off a smart save after the break to turn away Ashley Baker’s rasping drive after good play out wide by Buckley.

*Owls: Dawson; Baker, O’Grady, Thorniley, Emanuelson; Stobbs, Semedo, Kirby (Hayford HT), Murphy, Buckley (Preston 75); Hirst (Betra 89). Substitutes: Wallis, Williams.

