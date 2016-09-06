Sheffield Wednesday: My frontmen will be firing, says Carlos Carvalhal

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has backed his forward line to fire the Hillsborough club up the Championship table.

The Owls, lying in 19th position after five matches, struggled to find the back of the net before the two-week international break.

Steven Fletcher scored for Scotland on Sunday

Carvalhal’s men have so far mustered just three league goals, failing to score from open play since their victory over Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the season.

Wednesday boast an array of attacking options, with Fernando Forestieri, Gary Hooper, Steven Fletcher, Atdhe Nuhiu and Lucas Joao at the disposal of head coach Carvalhal.

Forestieri registered against Villa and Hooper converted a penalty at Burton Albion but summer signing Fletcher, who scored after coming on as a substitute in Scotland’s win at Malta on Sunday, Nuhiu and Joao have yet to open their account in the league this season.

Forestieri, Fletcher and Joao were all guilty of missing clear-cut opportunities in their battling draw at Brentford.

Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal

Nonetheless, Carvalhal remains confident his strikers will rediscover their goal-scoring touch.

“We scored in some games three or four goals last season and we didn’t create the chances we created against Brentford but that is football,” he told The Star

“We have fantastic players. Lucas, Fletcher, Nuhiu, Hooper and Fernando can score goals. We will be okay.”

The Owls will have to make one enforced change to their midfield for the visit of Wigan Athletic. David Jones is unavailable for selection following his red card at Griffin Park.

Gary Hooper

Club-record signing Adam Reach is in line to make his Wednesday debut, having arrived on transfer deadline day from Middlesbrough last week.

Carvalhal insisted: “We can take a lot of confidence from how we played at Brentford. We did an amazing game with fantastic, artistic movements.

“I was delighted with the performance but you’ve got to score when you are on top.”