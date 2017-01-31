Sheffield Wednesday: Modou Sougou joins Moreirense on loan

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Modou Sougou has left the club on loan, joining Portuguese Primeira Liga Moreirense.

Sougou joins Lucas Joao, who last night joined Blackburn Rovers, in heading off on a short-term deal as head coach Carlos Carvalhal looks to trim his squad.

Sougou signed from French outfit Evian in August 2015 and made 15 appearances last season, scoring three goals.

However the 32 year-old Senegalese has been on the fringes of the first team in this campaign and has turned out just once, in the EFL Cup defeat to Cambridge United in August.

His last league appearance came as a substitute in January last year in the Owls' 1-0 win away to Fulham.

Moreirense are currently 14 in the Primeira Liga table