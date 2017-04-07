Sheffield Wednesday: Mixed news for Owls ahead of promotion tussle with Newcastle United

Sam Hutchinson is definitely out of Sheffield Wednesday’s mouth-watering promotion clash with Newcastle United.

The dynamic midfielder has yet to recover from the calf problem he sustained in the first half of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Barnsley. The knock forced Hutchinson to sit-out the Owls’ vital midweek victory over rock-bottom Rotherham United.

Speaking at his press call today, head coach Carlos Carvalhal said: “It will be difficult for him. We are recovering players but not Sam yet.”

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

When asked how long he expects Hutchinson to be out of action for, Carvalhal replied: “I can’t tell you exactly when he will be back. I don’t know if he will recover next week or not.”

Wednesday, who entertain leaders Newcastle tomorrow night, kick-off 5:30pm, are hopeful Fernando Forestieri will be declared fit. The talismanic forward recently resumed first-team training after overcoming a knee problem.

Injured Sam Hutchinson gets a consoling pat from teammate Jack Hunt

Carvalhal hinted Forestieri could be included in their match-day squad as the team look to complete a league double over the Magpies.

“Let’s see,” he said. “We work with the players so we know if they are in good physical condition or not.

“If everything goes okay, Fernando can be involved in the game tomorrow. Let’s see if we decide to put him from the beginning, on the bench or not play him.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Fernando Forestieri

Sixth-placed Owls have no fresh injuries to contend with heading into the final six fixtures.

Ross Wallace and Gary Hooper came through the South Yorkshire derby with bottom-of-the-table Rotherham unscathed and Carvalhal is delighted with how their injuries have cleared up since the last international break.

Vincent Sasso has also completed his three-match suspension for his red card at Aston Villa.

Carvalhal said: “The panorama is much different and I’m sleeping much better now than in other weeks.

“I’m very happy to recover players and positive again. All of us are much more confident.

“It’s time to win games and compete at the highest level. We need wins.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter