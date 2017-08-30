Sheffield Wednesday: Midfield man calls for Owls consistency

Midfielder David Jones says consistency will be key if Wednesday are to be involved in the Championship promotion shake-up.

The Owls, who hope to sign Dutch central defender Joost van Aken from Heerenveen before tomorrow’s 11pm transfer deadline, lie in 16th position after five league matches.

But Jones, a four-time Championship promotion winner, insists he is not worried by their slow start.

He told The Star: “There are a lot of big clubs in this league. Clubs that have come down from the Premier League and clubs that have been fighting for promotion for a number of years now.

“We have had two seasons of getting into the play-offs and we are just looking to build season on season. We are looking to keep improving.

“It’s still early days in the league season. We just want consistency and to grind out results when we are not playing well.

“I think we did that last year but to win any league and especially this league you can’t play well Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday all the time.

“It’s just about going away to places against teams who are going to stop you playing and finding a way to pick up points.”

James Murphy was on target as Owls Under-23s secured a 1-1 draw at Millwall yesterday.

