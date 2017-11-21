Sheffield Wednesday: Midfield ace walking disciplinary tightrope

Barry Bannan will have to tread carefully in Sheffield Wednesday’s away double-header with Ipswich Town and Reading this week.

The workaholic midfielder has been cautioned four times this season and is just a booking away from triggering an automatic one-match suspension.

Bannan, a former Aston Villa trainee, received his yellow cards in the Owls’ defeats to Preston North End, Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup, Sheffield United and Derby County.

The Scotland international, who has started every single match during the 2017/18 campaign and been Wednesday’s standout performer, has stayed out of trouble in the last four matches, avoiding bookings against Barnsley, Millwall, Villa and Bristol City.

If the 27-year-old is to not incur a ban, he will have to be on his best behaviour when the Owls take on Ipswich at Portman Road tomorrow night and for the trip to Reading this Saturday.

The cut-off point for five yellow cards is November 30. After that, players will then have to build a 10 booking tally for a suspension.

