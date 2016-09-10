Sheffield Wednesday match report: Owls 2 Wigan Athletic 1

Goals by Steven Fletcher and Fernando Forestieri ensured Sheffield Wednesday came-from-behind to beat league new boys Wigan Athletic 2-1 at Hillsborough today.

The Latics, who finished runners-up in League One last season, broke the deadlock through Northern Ireland international Will Grigg in the fifth minute.

But strikes either side of half-time by Fletcher and Forestieri helped the Owls clinch only their second win of the campaign and first since the opening weekend.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal made two changes to his starting line-up. He handed first-team recalls to Ross Wallace and Almen Abdi. David Jones, serving a one-match suspension after his red card last time out against Brentford, and Lucas Joao missed out.

Deadline day capture Adam Reach was named on the substitutes bench while Urby Emanuelson failed to make the cut.

It took an excellent tackle by Luke Burke to stop Fernando Forestieri breaking clear on goal after the skilful forward raced on to Kieran Lee's pass as the hosts made a bright start.

But Wigan stunned the home fans by opening the scoring in the fourth minute, Grigg tapping in his fifth goal of the cammpaign after a good run and low centre by Michael Jacobs.

Too often Wednesday looked predictable in the final third, with the Latics defending in numbers and making life difficult for the hosts.

Ultimately, the Owls' patient approach paid off as they levelled things up just before the half hour mark. Fletcher latched on to Barry Bannan's fine through ball and calmly fired a shot past Adam Bogdan.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here



It was Fletcher's second goal in less than a week, having registered as a second half substitute for Scotland in their away win over Malta.

Wigan continued to cause problems on the counter attack and Sam Hutchinson had to be alert to divert Jacobs' drive behind for a corner.

After Wallace blazed over when well-placed, Luke Burke saw his rasping right foot shot from distance acrobatically tipped over by Keiren Westwood.

On the stroke of half-time, Wednesday wasted a glorious chance to go ahead when Bannan released Wallace but the winger toe-poked inches wide with the goal at his mercy.

The momentum had swung the Owls' way and Fletcher was desperately unlucky not to put them in front in the 50th minute, seeing his looping header hit the top of the crossbar after a fine delivery by Wallace.

Wednesday dominated for long spells and kept carving out opportunities. Forestieri's drive was deflected wide before Lees' header narrowly missed the target. Wallace also side-footed wide as the Owls upped the ante.

For more news from Hillsborough click here



Their pressure paid off just after the hour mark when Forestieri lashed home after Wigan made a hash of clearing away his cross.

It was all one-way traffic and Gary Hooper almost made it 3-1 in the 67th minute after a lovely free-flowing move involving Fletcher, Forestieri and Lee. Midfielder Lee's neat header dropped invitingly into Hooper's path and the substitute's overhead kick was brilliantly blocked by Bogdan. Had it gone in, it would have been one of the goals of the season.

With 13 minutes left, Carvalhal threw on Reach, who was given a big ovation by the home contingent.

Wigan found it difficult to put Wednesday on the back foot in the second half but substitute Yanic Wildschut was denied by Westwood in one of their few forays forward.

The final scoreline could have been more convincing but Wallace's free-kicked failed to test the reflexes of Bogdan while Fletcher lashed over after good approach play by Will Buckley.

Owls: Westwood; Palmer, Lees, Hutchinson, Pudil (Reach 77); Wallace, Lee, Abdi (Hooper 60), Bannan (Buckley 86); Forestieri, Fletcher. Substitutes: Wildsmith, Loovens, Hunt, Nuhiu.

Wigan: Bogdan; L Burke (Le Fondre HT), R Burke, Buxton, Warnock (Wildschut 59), Garbutt; Power, Powell (MacDonald 39), Gilbey; Jacobs; Grigg. Substitutes: Jaaskelainen, Burn, Gomez, Davies.

Attendance: 24,860

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

Follow Dom Howson on twitter