Sheffield Wednesday match report: Owls 2 Huddersfield Town 0

Ross Wallace ended his eight-month goal drought in spectacular fashion as Sheffield Wednesday secured a 2-0 victory over 10-man Huddersfield Town.

The experienced winger drilled a stunning 25-yard shot past Danny Ward in the 54th minute to help the Owls return to winning ways. It was Wallace's first goal since their Championship Play-Off semi-final triumph over Brighton and Hove Albion last May.

Forward Jack Payne saw red for the Terriers following a collision with Sam Hutchinson and Fernando Forestieri wrapped up the three points late on.

Victory stretched Wednesday's unbeaten run against Huddersfield to seven matches and it was their fourth win on the spin versus their West Yorkshire counterparts.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal shuffled his pack, making three changes from the team who lost in the FA Cup to Middlesbrough.

Keiren Westwood, Jack Hunt and Sam Hutchinson were restored to the starting line-up, with Joe Wildsmith, Liam Palmer and David Jones making way.

There was a minute's applause held before kick-off for former England manager Graham Taylor, who passed away, aged 72, earlier this week.

It was the visitors, boasting eight changes to the side who thrashed Port Vale in the cup last weekend, who created the first meaningful chance. Full-back Tommy Smith whipped in a teasing cross which found Nakhi Wells at the back post but the Bermudian international headed straight at Keiren Westwood.

There was no pace or fluidity to Wednesday's play in the final third and Huddersfield shaded the early skirmishes.

The Terriers should have gone ahead in the 17th minute through big centre-back Michael Hefele. The German rose highest to meet Aaron Mooy's corner only to plant his header inches wide from 10 yards out.

Carvalhal's men looked short on ideas going forward and create only one chance of note in the opening half an hour, Forestieri shooting high over when well-placed after a driving run by Barry Bannan.

It took a superb sliding challenge by Tom Lees to prevent Wells from reaching Smith's low centre after the full-back combined with Huddersfield's top-scorer Elias Kachunga.

Things briefly opened up before the interval as Fletcher nodded over from an acute angle before Westwood produced a fine save to turn away Chris Lowe's free-kick.

There were some boos from the home faithful which greeted the half-time whistle. Their frustration was understandable after a first period devoid of creativity.

It was no surprise Carvalhal introduced new signing Sam Winnall at half-time as he looked to inject some energy into his team. Winnall completed his move from South Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley yesterday.

And Wednesday raised their level after the re-start and grew in stature following Wallace's left foot piledriver. Their passing was crisper and movement much better.

Huddersfield were forced to alter their game plan and made a double substitution just after the hour mark, throwing on Dean Whitehead and Joe Lolley as they looked to hit back.

But the momentum had swung the Owls' way and Forestieri came close to doubling their lead, shooting narrowly wide from the edge of the area.

The Terriers task of trying to get back into the contest got even harder when Payne was sent off after a late lunge on Sam Hutchinson, who penned a contract extension on Tuesday.

To their credit, Huddersfield refused to give up with substitute Joe Lolley denied by Westwood before Hefele's tame header also forced the Owls shot-stopper into action.

Then at the other end, it took an inch perfect tackle by Lowe to stop Winnall having a sight at goal.

The Terriers had their chances late on to level things up but Hefele blazed wide and then Mark Hudson sliced over.

Wednesday made them pay for their profligacy in front of goal, adding a second in added on time when Forestieri prodded home from close range after lovely footwork by Callum McManaman. Forestieri has now scored five times in eight outings against Huddersfield and has always finished on the winning side.

