Sheffield Wednesday match report: Owls 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

Sheffield Wednesday delivered a sloppy, laboured performance as they were held to a 0-0 draw against lowly Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In front of the biggest crowd of the season at Hillsborough, the Owls failed to perform and can count themselves fortunate not to have suffered a fourth home defeat.

Wolves created the better chances, hitting the woodwork twice either side of half-time and Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood produced a string of key saves.

The result keeps the Owls in sixth position and extends their unbeaten streak to five matches but it was another disappointing, disjointed display.

It was no surprise Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal rotated his squad to combat the busy New Year programme. He wanted fresh legs and made five changes to the team who drew at Preston North End last weekend.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here



Talismanic striker Fernando Forestieri returned, having passed a fitness test. There were also starts for Jack Hunt, Vincent Sasso, Callum McManaman and Kieran Lee. Liam Palmer, Glenn Loovens, Daniel Pudil, Ross Wallace and Atdhe Nuhiu made way.

Winger McManaman was thrown straight into the deep end, having only arrived on loan from West Bromwich Albion last week.

Wednesday made a bright start and Vincent Sasso, making his first start of the season, almost broke the deadlock in the 10th minute only to see his powerful header superbly turned away by Keiren Westwood.

Steven Fletcher, playing against his old club, and Forestieri were also foiled by Ikeme but Wolves grew in stature and probably should have been ahead at half-time.

The visitors had a strong penalty shout turned away by referee Simon Hooper after full-back Matt Doherty appeared to be clipped by Westwood. Wolves' players and coaching staff were adamant it should have been a spot-kick but Hooper waved play on.

For more news from Hillsborough click here



Minutes before the interval, there was another big let-off for Wednesday as Joe Mason somehow bundled over from a few yards out after lone striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's header hit the crossbar.

Things failed to improve much from an Owls perspective after the break and Wolves came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock through Mason, whose right foot effort hit the post.

It was a difficult afternoon for McManaman and he was subbed off after 52 minutes and replaced by Joao

Carvalhal's side were outplayed for long periods. Just as was the case against Preston North End last week, too many players were below-par.

Forestieri showed flashes of his quality and was kept at bay on two occasions by Ikeme.

But Wolves were far more fluent and Mason beat the off-side trap before seeing his low drive blocked by the legs of Westwood.

Wednesday: Westwood; Hunt, Lees, Sasso, Reach; McManaman (Joao 53), Lee (Wallace HT), Hutchinson, Bannan; Fletcher (Jones 76), Forestieri. Substitutes: Wildsmith, Palmer, Pudil, Nuhiu.

Wolves: Ikeme; Coady, Batth, Stearman, Doherty; Edwards, Price; Costa (Cavaleiro 61), Mason, Ronan (Dicko 68), Bodvarsson. Substitutes: Burgoyne, Iorfa, Hause, Saville, Enobakhare.

Attendance: 30,549

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

Follow Dom Howson on twitter