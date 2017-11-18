Sheffield Wednesday match report: Owls 0 Bristol City 0

Sheffield Wednesday were held to a 0-0 home draw in a drab encounter with Championship high fliers Bristol City today.

Had the Robins finishing been up to scratch, the visitors could have snatched maximum points as Aden Flint (2) and Milan Djuric missed chances.

The Owls struggled to break down the visitors well-organised defence but had a strong penalty appeal turned down in the closing stages when Barry Bannan went down under a challenge from Hordur Magnusson. Referee Tony Harrington waved play on.

The Owls fielded an unchanged starting line-up from the team who impressively defeated Aston Villa before the two-week international break. Midfielder Kieran Lee, the matchwinner in this fixture last year, was included in the matchday squad after shrugging off his hip injury.

As for the Robins, Matty Taylor was preferred in attack to Milan Djuric.

And it was the visitors who created the first chance of note in the eighth minute, centre-back Aden Flint hooking a shot wide after Keiren Westwood punched away a long throw in by Hordur Magnusson.

Soon after Callum O'Dowda cut inside from the right and unleashed a rasping left foot drive which flew agonisingly off target as Lee Johnson's men continued to press for the opener.

But Wednesday gradually found their feet and Ross Wallace came close to breaking the deadlock, jinking inside on to his left foot and shooting narrowly wide.

The hosts were enjoying a good spell of pressure and Wallace was looking lively on the right flank. He sliced off target after a neat piece of skill just inside Bristol City's penalty area.

Moments later, Barry Bannan clipped a fine ball into Gary Hooper and his cushioned knock down across the face of goal picked out Jordan Rhodes, who nodded over from close range.

The Robins should have taken the lead in the 35th minute when top-scorer Bobby Reid ghosted in unmarked to meet O'Dowda's teasing delivery but the little forward tamely headed straight at Westwood with the goal at his mercy.

Growing in confidence, Reid nipped in behind the Owls' backline and prodded the ball past Westwood from an acute angle but Tom Lees snuffed out the danger from near the goal line.

It was all too slow and predictable from Wednesday and Bristol City were the happier of the two teams at half-time.

After the restart, Wallace fizzed in a dangerous free kick which Aden Flint nodded over his own bar.

It was easy to see why the Robins are competing in the upper echelons of the division. They are a compact, difficult side to break down and break quickly.

Brownhill flashed an effort wide of Westwood's lefthand upright to further highlight their threat on the counter attack.

Carvalhal injected some pace into his forward line around the hour mark, bringing on Lucas Joao for Wallace. Rhodes glanced a Butterfield corner wide when well-placed in front of the Kop to add to Wednesday's growing frustration.

Morgan Fox received the first yellow card of the contest after hauling down O'Dowda out wide as the Robins looked more likely to break the stalemate.

With 16 minutes remaining, Robins substitute Milan Djuric was denied by Westwood. The visitors quickly recycled the loose ball and Flint's acrobatic overhead kick flew just wide, much to the Owls' relief.

The hosts then had a strong penalty appeal turned down. Bannan played a neat one-two with Adam Reach on the edge of the area and appeared to be bundled over by Magnusson. Referee Tony Harrington was not interested and waved play on. His decision incensed Bannan, Carvalhal and the crowd.

The result extends Wednesday's unbeaten streak to four matches and moves them up to ninth.

Owls: Westwood; Hunt, Lees, Loovens, Fox; Wallace (Joao 61), Butterfield (Lee 69), Bannan, Reach; Rhodes, Hooper (Fletcher 83). Substitutes: Wildsmith, Palmer, van Aken, Jones.

Bristol City: Fielding; Smith, Flint, Baker, Magnusson; O'Dowda, Brownhill, Pack, Byran; Reid, Taylor (Djuric 66). Substitutes: Steele, Woodrow, Eliasson, Paterson, Vyner, Leko.

Attendance: 25,916

