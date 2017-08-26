Sheffield Wednesday match report: Burton Albion 1 Owls 1

Sheffield Wednesday were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at Burton Albion today.

Gary Hooper, who was imperious throughout, put the Owls ahead in the 36th minute.

But Wednesday were denied a second successive league victory as Brewers debutant Joe Mason rescued a point for Nigel Clough's side, scoring with his first touch after coming on as a second half substitute.

Daniel Pudil had a shot cleared off the line as the Owls pressed for a winner late on but ultimately it was a third draw from five Championship matches.

The result sees them slip to 16th in the standings.

Having bowed out of the Carabao Cup in midweek, head coach Carlos Carvalhal reverted back to the team who saw off Fulham last weekend. Keiren Westwood returned in goal, George Boyd and David Jones were restored to midfield and Steven Fletcher partnered Gary Hooper up front.

New signing Frederico Venancio was included on the bench, having finally received his international clearance.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here



As for Burton, star man Jackson Irvine was left out of the matchday squad. The attacking midfielder is in talks with Hull City over a possible move.

Wednesday made a slow start and it took a brave header by Morgan Fox to prevent Kyle McFadzean from reaching Lloyd Dyer's dangerous cross.

Buoyed after back-to-back victories, Burton should have gone ahead in the fifth minute but Marvin Sordell sent a free header from six yards out wide.

The visitors enjoyed the lion-share of possession in the early stages but rarely troubled Owls old boy Stephen Bywater in between the sticks. Boyd dragged a shot well wide following neat, patient build-up play involving Barry Bannan and Hooper.

Both defences were well on top and goal-scoring opportunities at a premium.

Sordell, a lively figure for Burton, turned sharply in the penalty area before unleashing a left foot drive which was comfortably saved by Keiren Westwood.

There was a lengthy stoppage after Sordell collided into Westwood when attempting to reach Sean Scannell's pass.

Westwood tried to play through the pain barrier but ultimately limped off and was replaced by Joe Wildsmith.

Moments later, Wednesday opened the scoring out of nothing courtesy of Hooper, who brilliantly flicked the ball in from close range after a fine centre by Jack Hunt. It was the striker's second goal this term and he was also on target in last year's clash at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Owls had to dig in and show their battling qualities as the Brewers responded well to going behind. Fox produced a superb block to foil Sordell after Pudil sliced his clearance.

It was then Pudil who came to Wednesday's rescue as he deflected over Sordell's rasping shot after more good work by Lucas Akins.

Carvalhal's men thought they had bagged a second when Boyd lashed in Reach's pinpoint cross but his effort was ruled out for off-side.

In the dying embers of the first period, Luke Murphy volleyed over for Burton after the Owls only partially dealt with a corner.

There was little to choose between the two teams after the break.

Wildsmith was forced into action, pulling off a smart save at his near post to keep home debutant Scannell at bay.

And Burton equalised in the 65th minute, Mason drilling a shot past Wildsmith with his first touch after being introduced off the break. It was quite a way for the striker to mark his Brewers debut.

Wednesday upped the ante and Hunt floated in a teasing cross which Fletcher steered narrowly wide.

Carvalhal freshened up his attacking options, throwing on Ross Wallace and Jordan Rhodes.

And the visitors came close to regaining the lead when Wallace's corner caused mayhem in the Burton penalty area and Pudil saw his looping volley hacked off the line by Murphy.

Rhodes had a penalty shout waved away by referee Darren Bond, a decision which angered the Owls bench.

Wednesday continued to press for a second goal in the closing stages and David Jones headed over the crossbar from 10 yards.

Burton: Bywater; Naylor, Buxton, Turner, McCrory (Palmer 61); Scannell (Mason 64), McFadzean, Murphy, Dyer; Sordell (Flanagan 88), Akins. Substitutes: Ripley, Mousinho, Barker, Sbarra.

Owls: Westwood (Wildsmith 34); Hunt, Lees, Pudil, Fox; Boyd (Wallace 74), Bannan, Jones, Reach; Fletcher (Rhodes 74), Hooper. Substitutes: Palmer, Venancio, Forestieri, Nuhiu.

Referee: Darren Bond

Attendance: 5,084

Follow Dom Howson on twitter