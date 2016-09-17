Sheffield Wednesday match report: Birmingham City 2 Owls 1

Sheffield Wednesday suffered their third Championship loss of the season, losing 2-1 at Birmingham City this evening.

Substitute Gary Hooper, who scored twice in this fixture last term, stepped up off the bench to put them ahead in the 76th minute of the televised contest.

But Clayton Donaldson claimed his fourth goal in as many outings from the penalty spot five minutes later to give the hosts hope.

In a thrilling finale, substitute Atdhe Nuhiu hit the crossbar before before Lukas Jutkiewicz looped a header over Keiren Westwood in added on time to complete a stunning fightback.

Defeat leaves Wednesday still searching for their first away win of the campaign.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal opted to shuffle his pack, making five alterations to the team who edged a five-goal thriller with Bristol City. He was forced to rejig his backline with Sam Hutchinson serving a one-match suspension and Daniel Pudil ruled out due to a thigh problem.

It meant recalls for Liam Palmer and Glenn Loovens, who was starting for the first time since the Championship Play-off final, while club-record signing Adam Reach moved back to left-back.

Ross Wallace, Almen Abdi and Fernando Forestieri also returned, with Jack Hunt, David Jones and Gary Hooper dropping to the bench.

In the late summer sunshine at St Andrew's, Wednesday almost made a dream start. Steven Fletcher released Fernando Forestieri in the sixth minute but the Argentine-born forward was superbly denied by Adam Legzdins. In a one-on-one situation, you would normally fancy Forestieri to stick it away but Legzdins brilliantly palmed his drive away.

It was one way traffic in the early stages and Barry Bannan's attempted chip from distance flew agonisingly over the top after a lovely pass by Forestieri.

Birmingham were struggling to cope with the Owls' stylish, passing football and it took a good block by Ryan Shotton to prevent Abdi from testing the reflexes of Legzdins after another great move.

Wednesday looked a threat every time they went forward and Wallace fed Palmer on the right and the full-back fizzed in a low delivery which evaded everybody in the centre.

Carvalhal's men kept on piling on the pressure and Abdi's header from Reach's pinpoint cross went on to the top of the net.

The Blues had a strong penalty claim turned down in the 26th minute after Owls old boy Jacques Maghoma went down under a challenge by Loovens but referee Scot Duncan wasn't interested.

Moments later, Che Adams, formerly of Sheffield United, blazed over after a fine cross towards the back post by Maghoma.

As the half wore on, Birmingham improved and Maghoma's 25-yard free-kick was comfortably gathered by Westwood after Kieran Lee had scythed down Clayton Donaldson.

Then Donaldson volleyed wildly over the bar after an inviting through ball by Stephen Gleeson, who was one of three changes for the hosts.

It was all the Blues after the break as Maikel Kieftenbeld struck the outside of the post from a tight angle after a clever pass by Gleeson before Maghoma fired straight at Westwood.

Both Gleeson and Loovens went into the book after late tackles as the two teams continued to cancel each other out.

Carvalhal made a tactical change midway through the half, throwing on Gary Hooper for the ineffectual Abdi, although the midfielder was not utilised in his preferred central position.

Birmingham carried a greater attacking threat in the second period and substitute Reece Brown forced Westwood into action in the 68th minute after Wednesday only partially cleared a corner.

After Donaldson missed a decent opportunity for Birmingham, the Owls opened the scoring through Hooper, who drilled a shot past Legzdins after a clever back heel by Fletcher.

But the visitors joy was short-lived as Donaldson coolly slotted home from 12 yards after he had been felled by Westwood.

There was late drama as Nuhiu's header cannoned off the crossbar. Thirty seconds later, Birmingham went upfield and Jutkiewicz registered to send Wednesday home empty-handed.



Birmingham: Legzdins; Spector, Morrison, Shotton, Grounds; Kieftenbeld (Stewart 63), Gleeson (Jutkiewicz 79), Davis (Brown 63), Adams, Maghoma; Donaldson. Substitutes: Trueman, Robinson, Fabbrini, Cotterill.

Wednesday: Westwood; Palmer, Lees, Loovens, Reach; Wallace (Buckley 86), Lee, Bannan, Abdi (Hooper 65); Forestieri, Fletcher (Nuhiu 78). Substitutes: Dawson, Hunt, Sasso, Jones.

Attendance: 16,786 (2,135)

Referee: Scott Duncan (Northumberland)

