Sheffield Wednesday: Marnick Vermijl joins Preston North End on permanent deal

Sheffield Wednesday have let full-back Marnick Vermijl move to Preston North End on a permanent deal

The former Manchester United defender has made the switch to Deepdale on a three year contract after spending last season at the Lilywhites on loan.

Marnick Vermijl in action for Preston in his loan spell last season

Vermijl has been deemed surplus to requirements since Carlos Carvalhal's arrival at Hillsborough, having been signed by former Owls boss Stuart Gray in early 2015.

A move back to Preston had been expected and Vermijl expressed his relief at the deal finally going through.

"It took some time to get it sorted but in the end we got there. I'm happy to sign three-years here, I had a great time last season so now that I know the club," he told Preston's official website. "I know how it works and I know everyone at the club, it will make it a lot easier. If I look at how I enjoyed last season, I can only say good things about it so I’m really happy that I’m back here, so let’s start playing."

Preston boss Simon Grayson added: "Marnick is a player we enjoyed working with, he is still young and his is hungry and versatile and we know what we have got with him and we will work with him and develop him."

Vermijl made a total of 11 appearances for Wednesday.