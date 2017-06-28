Sheffield Wednesday: Lifelong Owls fan Cameron Dawson agrees new deal

Owls goalkeeper Cameron Dawson has today penned a new three-year contract.

Dawson, a product of the club’s youth system, has committed his future to the Championship club until the summer of 2020.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

The 21-year-old, who enjoyed a brief loan stint at Wycombe Wanderers last season, made his Wednesday debut as a substitute in their Hillsborough loss to Premier League bound Brighton and Hove Albion last October.

Dawson, who has been on the club’s since the age of 15, played on three more occasions in the Owls’ march to the play-offs. He was a sub versus Cardiff City and made starts against Queens Park Rangers and Derby County.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Dawson, a boyhood Wednesday fans, also played his part in the Under-23s lifting two trophies last time around.

He follows in the footsteps of Connor O’Grady and Dan Wallis, who have also signed new deals in the last week.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter