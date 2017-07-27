Sheffield Wednesday: Lewis McGugan is back from Cardiff City but not with the first team squad

Have your say

Lewis McGugan is back at Sheffield Wednesday and training with the club’s Under-23s after completing a two-week trial at Cardiff City.

The midfielder, who has entered the final year of his Owls contract, failed to convince Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock he was worthy of being offered a deal.

It was over a year ago McGugan was placed on the transfer list by Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has now entered the final year of his Owls contract and head coach Carlos Carvalhal hopes he will find a new club sooner rather than later.

“It is not in my hands,” he said.

“I wish that we solve the situation and he goes to play.

“He’s a good player and can help a lot of teams. He had a chance to go last year and in the winter transfer window but he didn’t move and I don’t know why.

“I hope he can solve the situation because it is not good for anybody.

“I don’t like this situation as a coach.”

Wednesday purchased McGugan on a permanent basis in July 2015 after two fruitful loan spells at Hillsborough.

But the former Nottingham Forest player has been frozen out by Carvalhal and has not made a single first-team appearance for the club since the last day of the 2015/16 season.