Sheffield Wednesday: Lewis McGugan is back from Cardiff City but not with the first team squad

Lewis McGugan has been frozen out at Sheffield Wednesday
Lewis McGugan is back at Sheffield Wednesday and training with the club’s Under-23s after completing a two-week trial at Cardiff City.

The midfielder, who has entered the final year of his Owls contract, failed to convince Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock he was worthy of being offered a deal.

Lewis McGugan hasn't played under Carlos Carvalhal since the end of the 2015/16 season

It was over a year ago McGugan was placed on the transfer list by Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has now entered the final year of his Owls contract and head coach Carlos Carvalhal hopes he will find a new club sooner rather than later.

“It is not in my hands,” he said.

“I wish that we solve the situation and he goes to play.

“He’s a good player and can help a lot of teams. He had a chance to go last year and in the winter transfer window but he didn’t move and I don’t know why.

“I hope he can solve the situation because it is not good for anybody.

“I don’t like this situation as a coach.”

Wednesday purchased McGugan on a permanent basis in July 2015 after two fruitful loan spells at Hillsborough.

But the former Nottingham Forest player has been frozen out by Carvalhal and has not made a single first-team appearance for the club since the last day of the 2015/16 season.