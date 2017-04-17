Sheffield Wednesday: ‘Let’s nail down play-offs place early!’

Tom Lees wants the Owls to confirm their Championship play-off spot before their final-day showdown with rivals Fulham.

Carlos Carvalhal’s charges take on mid-table Queens Park Rangers today looking to tighten their grip on a top-six place.

With four matches remaining, Wednesday currently occupy the final play-off berth and are two points clear of Fulham, who travel to Hillsborough on May 7.

When asked how many more victories the Owls need to wrap up a top-six finish, defender Lees told The Star: “I don’t know.

“We would like to avoid it going to the last day of the season with Fulham. We would like to avoid that scenario so we are trying to cement our place in the play-offs before then.”

Captain Glenn Loovens is set to renew his centre-back partnership with Lees at Loftus Road, having shrugged off a groin problem. The Owls head to the capital full of confidence following three straight victories.

“QPR will be a tough challenge,” insisted Lees. “Ian Holloway has turned them around a bit and got them playing differently.

“They look a totally different team to the one we played at the start of the season. QPR carry a goal threat and it will be another massive game for us.”

Fernando Forestieri is pushing hard for a start after the Owls’ forward came off the bench to grab the winner against Cardiff City on Good Friday.

“It was fantastic for Fernando,” Lees said. “I’m so happy for him.”

“It’s a big plus for us that he’s back from injury now. He’s a great player.

“It creates a real headache for the manager. You can see that everyone is chomping to get on from the bench and we have people who can’t even get into the 18. It will be difficult to bring to select the front line.”