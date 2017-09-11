Sheffield Wednesday: Let’s make teams fear Hillsborough, says Hunt

Jack Hunt has challenged the Owls to make Hillsborough a ground where Championship teams fear to tread this season.

The attacking full-back wants Wednesday to build on Saturday’s superb 3-1 home victory over Nottingham Forest.

Gary Hooper, Steven Fletcher and Kieran Lee netted to seal the Owls’ first Championship win on home soil in the 2017/18 campaign.

And Wednesday will be looking to extend their unbeaten league run to six matches when they host Brentford tomorrow night.

Hunt told The Star: “We want to turn this place into a fortress like we did in our first year - not so much last year - although we were still very good last season. If we want to go up, we need to be winning a lot of home games, it’s simple really.

“You get most of your points on the board at home. I think it is strange if you are winning more points away from home but I won’t be complaining if we do that!”

Describing the backing the Owls received from the terraces against Forest as “fantastic”, Hunt is urging the supporters to carry on getting behind the team in their pursuit of promotion.

He said: “The fans can really make a massive difference and get us over the line like they did against Forest.

“We have points on the board. We are moving forward. We got the win against Forest so everyone went home happy.”

Wednesday earned plenty of plaudits after securing a sixth straight victory over Forest. Had they been more ruthless in front of goal, the Owls could have won by a bigger margin.

“When you look around the place, it (Hillsborough) is absolutely huge and the fans can really get us over the line,” insisted Hunt. “It can put opposition off.

“We want to send people home happy. We don’t want people moaning. We don’t mean to, at times, put in poor performances. They (the fans) just need to understand it is football and it happens.”

Hunt’s colleague in the other full-back role, Adam Reach, echoed the sentiments.

“I thought the fans were brilliant, they really got behind us,” he said.

“It’s nice to score three goals at home and I think we need to get back to the times when Hillsborough becomes a fortress and teams are nervous to come and play here.”