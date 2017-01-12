Sheffield Wednesday legend John Sheridan in managerial return to Oldham Athletic...again

Sheffield Wednesday legend John Sheridan is back in management after returning to Oldham for a third time.

Oldham today sacked boss Stephen Robinson, with the Latics bottom of League One and without a win on 10 games.

Chris Waddle and John Sheridan at a recent charity football match at Hillsborough for St Luke's Hospice. Picture: Andrew Roe

Sheridan was sacked by League Two side Notts County at the turn of this year, with the Magpies also in the relegation zone.

Oldham chairman Simon Corney said in a statement: “I’d like to thank Stephen for the hard work and commitment he has shown and wish him well for the future.

“John is obviously someone we know well and we hope he can have an immediate effect on our current situation.”