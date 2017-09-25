Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Carsley hopes Owls spying mission pays off

Caretaker Birmingham City manager Lee Carsley has paid tribute to Sheffield Wednesday, describing their Championship rivals as a “well-organised” and “resilient” team.

Carsley attended the Steel City derby on Sunday in preparation for the Blues showdown with the Owls at St Andrew’s tomorrow night.

Carsley, who enjoyed a brief stint as assistant manager at Sheffield United in 2013 when David Weir was in charge, and Blues coach Paul Williams watched Wednesday fall to their first Hillsborough defeat of the season.

The Owls staged a stirring comeback from two goals down but the Blades prevailed 4-2.

“I thought it was a good game; the atmosphere was great,” said Carsley, who kicked off his Birmingham reign with a draw at home to Derby County last weekend. “I have never watched a match at Hillsborough before. I have played there but that was a good experience.

“I thought Sheffield Wednesday were well-organised, were resilient. You can see why they have had success.

“I think he (Carlos Carvalhal) is a decent enough coach, there were one or two things they changed during the game in terms of systems.

“So what they will do on Wednesday I am not sure. The big focus again will be on what we do.”

Meanwhile, Wednesday midfielder Liam Waldock has today penned his maiden professional contract. Waldock, who joined the club at the age of eight, has agreed a deal until 2020.

