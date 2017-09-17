Sheffield Wednesday: Late blow mars Carvalhal’s Owls milestone

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal said Sol Bamba’s late equaliser took some of the shine off his 100th Championship match in charge of the Owls.

Carvalhal was left frustrated as the Cardiff City defender scored from close range to cancel out Gary Hooper’s 39th-minute opener, denying Wednesday a third consecutive league win.

Carlos Carvalhal shakes hands with Cardiff scorer Sol Bamba

Reflecting on his tenure, Carvalhal, who has led the Owls to back-to-back play-off finishes, told The Star. “I’m very proud to be part of Sheffield Wednesday’s history.

“I believe that my staff and players are doing something very good for the fans. We have fought for promotion in the last two seasons to the last minute, achieving sixth and fourth.

“But the level of football has changed completely. We are playing a very good standard and it is important when the fans pay for a ticket that they see good football.

“We are entertaining the fans, we are scoring goals and playing good football.

“We played against a good Cardiff side but we deserved to win.

“One point is not bad but we are disappointed we didn’t pick up three. We are winning points but we must do better and better.”

Wednesday will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten league run to eight matches when they entertain neighbours Sheffield United on Sunday, kick-off 1.15pm.

It will be Carvalhal’s first taste of a Steel City showdown.

He said: “I understand the passion, I understand the excitement. I have played many derbies as a coach.

“It is a game I am looking forward to but as coach I must be cold and keep the emotions at the correct level and prepare the team to try and win the match. That is my job.”

It is likely there will be a sell-out crowd at Hillsborough and Carvalhal hopes the team can make home advantage count.

“Our fans will push my players a lot,” said Carvalhal. “My players deserve big support for how they are playing and I’m sure we will be with big support. When we have one week to prepare the team, usually we give a strong answer and that is what we expect on Sunday.”