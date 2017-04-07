Sheffield Wednesday: Kieran Lee nears return from hip injury

Sheffield Wednesday remain optimistic influential midfielder Kieran Lee will play a part in their play-off mission.

The 28-year-old has been out of action since he underwent an operation on a long-standing hip problem over three months ago. His last outing came in the goalless Hillsborough draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 2.

But Lee is edging nearer to a first-team comeback, having started running again at Wednesday’s Middlewood Road training ground.

Boss Carlos Carvalhal told The Star: “Kieran is progressing very well.

“We don’t expect him to play on Saturday but we still have expectations that he will be back this month and it will be very good to us as we need more players in midfield.”

With Almen Abdi (knee) expected to miss the rest of the season, Lee’s return would signifcantly boost Carvalhal’s options in the middle of the park heading into the final six fixtures.

It remains unclear when winger Will Buckley will next be available for selection. The Sunderland loanee has sat-out the Owls’ last two matches due to a thigh injury.

“Will has a small problem,” said Carvalhal, whose side welcome Championship leaders Newcastle United to Hillsborough tomorrow night, kick-off 5:30pm.

“It is not serious but we don’t know yet how long he will be out for.”

