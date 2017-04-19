Sheffield Wednesday: Kieran Lee edges closer to Owls return

Kieran Lee is closing in on making his long-awaited comeback from injury as the Owls seek to tighten their grip on a Championship play-off place.

The four-goal midfielder, an integral part of Wednesday’s success in the first half of the season, took part in a full training session on Sunday.

The former Manchester United youngster is back ahead of schedule as he was expected to miss the rest of the 2016/17 campaign after undergoing hip surgery in January.

But Lee is progressing well and could be involved in the Owls’ promotion run-in.

“Kieran is training normal which is good news but of course his physical condition is not the best,” head coach Carlos Carvalhal told The Star. “We know Kieran can surprise us so let’s see how good a reaction he has in the next few days.”

Wednesday are short on central midfield options, with Lee, Sam Hutchinson (calf) and Almen Abdi (knee) unavailable for selection.

Carvalhal said: “We want all the players available and to be with a full squad. It makes a big difference when we start to play with the players who can link the game.”

Midfield enforcer Hutchinson has not featured since coming off in the 1-1 draw against Barnsley at the start of April.

“He’s progressing,” said Carvalhal. “With Sam, we have expectations that he can play before the end of the season but let’s see. We will see day by day.”

