Sheffield Wednesday: Keiren Westwood warns against reading too much into pre-season

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Kieren Westwood says no-one should take into account results or performances in pre-season as the Owls edge closer to the big Championship kick-off.

Carlos Carvalhal's side so far remain unbeaten in their friendlies with the last of them coming up on Sunday when Rangers arrive at Hillsborough.

The Wednesday stopper was given an extended break having been on international duty with the Republic of Ireland at the end of the last campaign but has since made three pre-season appearances and, as far as he is concerned, it's all about fitness as the Owls get ready for the opening day clash at Preston in a little over a week's time.

"We have been steady in pre-season. We are still unbeaten so it is nice to get some momentum going into the season," he said. "It is always nice to win the games but the friendlies don't really mean too much.

"It is all about getting the minutes under your belt and getting ready for the start of the season. We will play Preston away a week on Saturday and it will be a different game to everything we have played so far.

"Fitness and minutes under your belt is the most important thing in pre-season. We don't read too much into the results. It will be a different kettle of fish come Preston."

Westwood is looking forward to the visit of the Scottish Premiership side, with a big crowd expected, not least backing the visitors.

"It should be a decent game," he added. "There will be a good crowd and atmosphere. It will be another match under our belts. We have a big game on Sunday and then an even bigger game the week after so there is plenty of preparation to be done but I'm sure we will be bang at it come Preston."

