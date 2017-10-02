Sheffield Wednesday: Keiren Westwood to miss Republic of Ireland World Cup qualifiers due to injury

Owls goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is out of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Wales because of a rib injury.

Westwood suffered the problem against Cardiff City last month but played through the pain barrier in Wednesday’s Steel City derby defeat to Sheffield United.

But the 32-year-old has since sat-out their last two fixtures and academy graduate Joe Wildsmith has filled in admirably in between the sticks. Westwood will be hoping to shake off the knock in time for the Owls’ trip to bottom-of-the-table Bolton Wanderers after the two-week international break.

Republic boss Martin O’Neill has trimmed his squad to 30 players. He will be without suspended duo James McClean and Robbie Brady for the home encounter with winless Moldova in Group D this Friday. Midfielders James McCarthy, Wes Hoolahan and Harry Arter have made the cut while O’Neill has also named uncapped trio Scott Hogan, Aiden O’Brien and Sean Maguire in his squad.

Victory for O’Neill’s team would then set up a crunch showdown against second-placed Wales at Cardiff on October 9.

