Sheffield Wednesday: Keiren Westwood set to miss clash with Leeds United

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is likely to miss this weekend’s Yorkshire derby with Leeds United as he continues to recover from a rib injury.

Westwood picked up the knock against Cardiff City two weeks ago and played through the pain in the derby defeat to Sheffield United on Sunday.

However, having undergone a scan it was advised that the keeper needed time to heal and he missed the midweek defeat to Birmingham City. It is expected that Wednesday will use the upcoming international break as a way of recovering the Republic of Ireland stopper and hope to have him back in time for the trip to Bolton on October 14.

Joe Wildsmith should keep his place in the side after an impressive display in midweek at St Andrews.

Carlos Carvalhal said he has no problems turning to Wildsmith.

“We believe a lot in Joe Wildsmith,” said the Owls head coach. “He did very well (against Birmingham). He gave the team a lot of confidence.

“Of course we would prefer to have Keiren Westwood with us because he is a fantastic goalkeeper but we have a young goalkeeper with fantastic ability.”