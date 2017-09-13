Sheffield Wednesday: Keiren Westwood hails Owls fans after Brentford ‘mistake’

Keiren Westwood has thanked Wednesday fans for their support following his error in the win over Brentford.

The Owls No 1 was at fault for the Bees opener last night, failing to hold on to Nico Yennaris’s volley from long range.

It was an uncharacteristic mistake by Westwood, who has been one of Wednesday’s standout performers in recent years.

Despite Westwood’s aberration, Wednesday demonstrated their battling qualities to come-from-behind and seal a second consecutive Hillsborough triumph following goals either side of half-time by Gary Hooper and Ross Wallace.

Westwood today posted on Twitter: “Great character, strength and desire from the lads to come back after a tough first half. Brentford were all over us.

“Big shout out to the Kop for the backing, love and support you gave me after my mistake. It’s much appreciated and returned tenfold.”

