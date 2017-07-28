Sheffield Wednesday keeper close to move away from Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday look set to ship out one of their goalkeepers.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal has told The Star that Jake Kean is in talks with another club.

Carvalhal said: "Jake is in negotiations with another club but it is not done yet."

Kean joined the Owls last summer after Championship rivals Norwich City terminated his contract by mutual consent. He penned a two-year contract and was expected to provide cover and competition for Wednesday number one Keiren Westwood.

But after featuring in a few of their friendlies, the 26 year-old was frozen out at Hillsborough.

The former Derby County youngster has failed to make a senior first-team appearance for the Owls and was allowed to move to League Two outfit Mansfield Town on loan last season. He made 21 starts for the Stags, recording 10 clean sheets.

Kean returned to Wednesday at the end of the season but was left out of the squad for their six-day pre-season training camp in Portugal last week.

Carvalhal said: "We understand Jake's situation. He wants to play and be involved in the games.

"He's a nice guy and a good goalkeeper. He played very well when we loaned him out last year. He has requested to go to play for a club where he will have more chances to play."