Sheffield Wednesday: Jordan Rhodes on way to Owls for a medical ahead of proposed transfer

Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on signing Middlesbrough forward Jordan Rhodes.

It is believed that the 26 year old is on his way to Sheffield to undertake a medical ahead of a proposed move to the Owls.

The Owls, who take on Bristol City in a vital Championship match tonight, have been linked with a move for the forward throughout the January transfer window.

LIVE TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY: Keep up with all the comings and goings right up to the final minute

And The Star understands Wednesday are working hard on tying up a deal for the 26-year-old before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.

Rhodes, the son of Owls goalkeeping coach Andy, is not part of the Teesiders long-term plans. He has made just two Premier League starts and only six appearances this season.

Aston Villa tabled a big-money bid for Rhodes earlier this month but Boro turned down their offer.

Boro signed the 26-year-old a year ago but Rhodes has struggled to hold down a regular first-team spot under boss Aitor Karanka.

Rhodes, who started his career at Ipswich Town, has shone in the lower leagues, hitting 73 goals in 124 matches for Huddersfield Town before finding the back of the net 82 times for Blackburn Rovers.