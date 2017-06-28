Sheffield Wednesday: Jack Stobbs extends his Owls stay

Wednesday youngster Jack Stobbs has today signed a new one-year contract with the Championship club.

The 20-year-old, who captained the Owls Under-23s in their double-winning 2016/17 season, has joined goalkeeper Cameron Dawson in committing his future to the Hillsborough outfit.

The winger joined the club’s academy at the age of six and made his pro debut over three years ago as a substitute against Bolton Wanderers.

Stobbs was also introduced from the bench in the 2015/16 trip to Wolves on the final day of the second-tier campaign.

He said: “It’s great that this is over the line and now I can’t wait to get back in for pre-season.

“I started here at six-years-old, I’m 20 now so it’s been a long time. Hopefully I can get back in pre-season and impress and see what happens from there.

“I’ve seen so many lads come and go and it’s nice to still be here and be so highly thought of and wanted at the club.”

Stobbs led from the front as the development squad claimed the Professional Development League 2 North title and won the play-offs last term.

He said: “Being captain of the 23s and doing what we did was amazing.

“It’s not been done for a long time and being part of a team that won both the league and the national play-offs was an unbelievable feeling for all of us.

“But it’s the best feeling walking out onto a first team pitch and you need to keep pushing and doing what you can to get those opportunities.”

