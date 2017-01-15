Sheffield Wednesday: Jack Stobbs calls on Owls development squad to maintain fine form

Winger Jack Stobbs hopes the Owls Under-23s can continue their assault up the Professional Development League North table.

Wednesday registered a third straight win last Tuesday, recording a convincing 3-0 victory over Barnsley at the Reds’ training ground.

A brace from fit-again striker Gary Hooper and a late strike by Stobbs ensured the Owls moved to within two points of league leaders Hull City.

Next up for Neil Thomspon’s side is a home encounter with Bolton Wanderers tomorrow lunchtime.

Stobbs, recently linked with a loan move to League One promotion hopefuls Bradford City, said: “We have Bolton next and we’re confident we can get another three points. Definitely.

“We came from behind to beat them earlier in the season. They have quite a good squad and we beat them at their place, so hopefully we can do it again.”

The 19-year-old, who has made two senior appearances in his career, added: “We’ve got a good group this year. A really great bunch of lads.

“We all get on really well and you can see it in the changing room and in training.

“It’s also great to take the spirit into the games as well.”

