Sheffield Wednesday: Jack Hunt plays down knee injury he suffered in Brighton and Hove Albion defeat

Jack Hunt has today allayed fears over the knee injury he sustained in the Owls' defeat to promotion rivals Brighton and Hove Albion.

The attacking right-back was stretchered off in the first half of Friday's duel after being caught by a careless high tackle by Sebastien Pocognoli.

Hunt, who has played 17 times this campaign, left the ground on crutches as a precautionary measure and boss Carlos Carvalhal confirmed he would be assessed over the weekend.

But the 26-year-old is optimistic he will make a speedy recovery from the knock.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here



The former Huddersfield Town trainee posted on Twitter: "Thanks for all the kind messages. Thankfully my knee is fine and it was just a impact injury. Hopefully won't be long at all."

Despite their 2-1 reversal, Wednesday remain in sixth position. The result leaves them 12 points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood tweeted: "As disappointing as Friday night was, we're still in the playoffs, with plenty of points still to play for. Stay positive."

For more news from Hillsborough click here



Meanwhile, Wednesday have completed the signing of defender Ashley Baker. The former Cardiff City youngster has penned a deal until the summer of 2018. The 18-year-old, who can also be deployed at full-back, will go straight into their development squad.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter