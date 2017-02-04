Sheffield Wednesday: Jack Hunt criticises Wigan Athletic’s ‘unplayable’ pitch despite the Owls’ narrow win

Full-back Jack Hunt has slammed the state of Wigan Athletic’s pitch, despite Sheffield Wednesday’s hard-fought victory at the DW Stadium.

Hunt, preferred to Liam Palmer on the right side of the Owls’ defence, helped Carlos Carvalhal’s side return to winning ways in front of the Sky cameras last night.

Ross Wallace’s third goal in four matches ensured Wednesday secured a fourth consecutive victory over the Latics in only their eighth ever meeting.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

But Hunt has taken a swipe at the playing surface, describing it as the “worst” they have played on during the 2016/17 campaign.

“It was probably the worst pitch we have played on this season,” he said. “We like to move the ball on the ground but on that pitch it was, at times, unplayable.

Adam Reach and Jack Hunt

“It is tough physically and mentally as it stops us playing our game. It takes away a massive part of our attributes.

“I accept it is the same for both teams but we like to keep the ball on the ground and it was hard for us against Wigan.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Hunt praised the Owls for grinding out the result as Carvalhal’s men claimed their first win on the road since Boxing Day.

He said: “It wasn’t pretty at all but those wins mean a heck of a lot to us.

“I think we did well to get the goal and see the game out against a team battling fighting for their lives in this league.

“They put a lot of balls in the box but we defended really well.

“The people who watched it on television are not going to go away and say it was the best game they have watched but we got three points on the board and that’s all that matters to us. We needed that win.

“We were disappointed to come away from Bristol City without three points, especially when their equalising goal was a shock with it coming from a deflection so it was important we got the win against Wigan.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter