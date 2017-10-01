Sheffield Wednesday: It should have been even more, says two-goal Hooper after Owls’ 3-0 battering of Leeds United

Man of the match Gary Hooper felt the Owls should have beaten local rivals Leeds United by a bigger margin.

Hooper notched a superb first half brace as Wednesday thumped their West Yorkshire counterparts 3-0 at Hillsborough yesterday.

Sheffield Wednesday's Gary Hooper (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal

Midfield maestro Kieran Lee scored a spectacular third late on to help the Owls finish a difficult week on a positive note.

Questions had been raised over head coach Carlos Carvalhal’s future after back-to-back defeats against Sheffield United and Birmingham City, but a first victory in four outings has silenced some of his critics.

Hooper said: “We’ve had the same feeling in the dressing room; we knew we had to win after two losses but we kept it the same, worked hard and we got the win and a great one at that.

“We scored three goals but for sure it could have been more.”

GOAL....Barry Bannan grabs two goal Gary Hooper after his second goal.....Pic Steve Ellis

The 29-year-old, who had a goal controversially chalked off at Birmingham last week, came agonisingly close to claiming his first Owls hat-trick. After seeing a shot in the second half expertly kept out by Leeds goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald, Hooper struck the crossbar in the dying embers of the contest after some fine footwork inside the penalty area.

“I should be scoring a hat-trickl the keeper has got a hand to the last one so, no hat-trick today but hopefully one will come eventually,” said Hooper. He is the Championship’s joint-leading scorer alongside Bristol City’s Bobby Reid and Jarrod Bowen of Hull City, having bagged and impressive seven goals in his last seven outings.

Hooper acknowledged: “I don’t think I’ve been on a run like this before. It should be eight (goals) in seven with the goal at Birmingham. I was onside and if that had counted, I’m sure we would have won the game.

“My confidence is very high; we are playing very good football and when you play like that, you will create chances and that showed against Leeds.

Owls two goal Gary Hooper......Pic Steve Ellis

“The main thing is the three points today heading into the international break.

“We have a nice break now and we look forward to Bolton.”