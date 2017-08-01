Sheffield Wednesday: It is the end of the road for Jose Semedo at Owls

Have your say

Jose Semedo is back in Portugal and training with Primeira Liga side Vitoria de Setubal to maintain his fitness.

The 32-year-old midfielder is a free agent, having officially left Wednesday at the end of June. And Semedo dropped a big hint on social media earlier this week that he is unlikely to return to Hillsborough.

He tweeted: “You are always in my heart #swfc - lots of love.”

Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal, who’s team drew 0-0 with Vitoria in a pre-season friendly last month, claimed he tried to ring Semedo over the summer to discuss his future.

“I tried to call him one or two times and some colleagues also,” said Carvalhal. “He didn’t reply.”

Semedo spent six years at Wednesday, racking up 167 appearances.

He quickly established himself as a big fans favourite with his whole-hearted performances in the centre.

Semedo was instrumental in the Owls’ promotion-winning side in 2012, helping the South Yorkshire club pip arch rivals Sheffield United to the second automatic promotion berth.

But the former Sporting Lisbon trainee found it difficult to force his way into Carvalhal’s starting eleven. Semedo featured on just 11 occasions last term. His final Wednesday outing came in their 2-1 home defeat to Fulham on the final day of the regular 2016/17 season.