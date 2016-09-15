Sheffield Wednesday: Influential Fernando Forestieri insists he loves Owls despite Norwich City no-show

Star striker Fernando Forestieri has today put the record straight on why he refused to face Norwich City.

The talismanic forward was a notable absentee in Wednesday’s goalless draw at Carrow Road last month. Forestieri, who was the subject of a failed £7m bid from Derby County, decided against making the trip to Norfolk, claiming that his “mind was not in the right place”.

The 26-year-old later issused a full public apology where he said sorry for his “unprofessional and unacceptable” behaviour.

Forestieri, who was fined by the Championship club, has stressed he never wanted to leave Hillsborough over the summer, insisting it was a “misunderstanding”.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

He told The Star: “The important thing is that the chairman knows my situation. I never went to other teams.

“The situation I was talking about was in pre-season and there was a misunderstanding with the chairman. But I don’t want nothing any more, just to play because when I play, I forget everything.

“I have said before that I love the club and everything and if the chairman gives me a 10-year contract, I can give my career as I love the fans and everyone. I never said (I wanted to leave) and Carlos [Carvalhal] knows and I speak face to face with him and he understands me and that is the most important thing and I have an amazing relationship with him.”

Forestieri informed Carvalhal of his decision not to travel just minutes before the team’s scheduled departure.

“I am a big man and went to him and said to him what happened,” said Forestieri. “I could have said as a player I can’t travel because I have pain in my knee or back, but I went to him.

“He understood, but he was angry. But now it is behind me and the team helped me a lot and now I need to think about the team, club and the fans and the best thing is that I play for Carlos.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

When quizzed on whether he would be open to signing an improved deal, Forestieri replied: “If the chairman wants to give me a contract, of course.

“But I am not thinking about more money and another contract. I just want to make clear to the fans that I want to stay here and I never said to the chairman that I wanted to go before the pre-season.

“When I started the pre season, I said I wanted to stay here. Now I play and if I have a good or a bad day, I try and help my team-mates.”

Forestieri is expected to be restored to the starting line-up when the Owls go to fifth-placed Birmingham City this Saturday.

Wednesday will be looking to kick on after back-to-back home wins.

Kieran Lee, the Owls’ matchwinner in Tuesday’s dramatic victory over Bristol City, said: “It was an unbelievable moment. One of the best of my career.

“The emotions when the ball went in the net were surreal. The reaction of the fans was unbelievable.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter