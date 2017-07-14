Sheffield Wednesday: In which position does Carlos Carvalhal see Fernando Forestieri playing this season?

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal has hinted that Fernando Forestieri could be operating chiefly in a wide role this coming campaign.

The Owls have an embarrassment of riches up front with Gary Hooper, Steven Fletcher, Jordan Rhodes and Sam Winnall vying for two places, while Atdhe Nuhiu, Lucas Joao and even George Hirst remain on the fringes of that.

Forestieri, meanwhile, can feature up front as well as in a wider position, and according to Carvalhal, it could be in the latter role where Owls fans see the attacker this season.

“So far, he has been training all week on the left and doing very well. It is an option for him to play more on the left but if we need him in the centre then he will do okay, for sure,” he said.

“Fernando is happy to play anywhere. If he had to play centre half, he is happy because he wants to play. Same behaviour if on the left or the centre.”

Carvalhal is of the opinion that Forestieri’s ability to play in the wide area means that he doesn’t necessarily need to bolster that particular position.

Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri celebrates scoring at Hillsborough last season

And while the Portuguese hasn’t ruled out making reinforcements, he insists that there are more important deals to be made during the transfer window - namely the centre of defence.

“We have Ross (Wallace) and Boyd on the right, on the left we have Reach and Marco (Matias) and Fernando,” said Carvalhal, whose side head to Mansfield Town on Saturday afternoon for the second of their pre-season friendlies.

“We have been training more with Fernando on the left. He can play in attack but he has been playing on the left. So far, we don’t feel we need (any more wingers) but let’s see at the end of the transfer window.

“First, let’s bring in the priorities. After that, we will think about other positions. Let’s see the pre-season games first.

Fernando Forestieri celebrates a late winner with his team mates

“If you remember, when I put Fernando on the left there was a lot of criticism. People saying, ‘He must play in the centre’. Then, when I played him in the centre, they say he should be on the left. It is very strange. But I think he is a player who can play very well in the centre and on the left.”

He added: “We need two players to play centre half. So far, we have Tom Lees and Glenn Loovens. We need two more.”